PITT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pitt County woman who was last seen on Feb. 11 around 11 pm.

Stephanie Langley was last seen on Reba Drive, wearing jeans, a black checkered shirt and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with her in the last 60 days, is asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141

or Detective Mitchell at 252-378-5186.