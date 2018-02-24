Pitt County NAACP branch celebrates 109th birthday of organization

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NAACP held a special meeting today, celebrating the 109th birthday of the civil rights organization.

Greenville council member Kandie Smith was in attendance, as well as senator Don Davis.

The meeting also included a women’s history program

“Well it is a way to educate and form and empower people about what it means to come together,” said Calvin Henderson, president of the Pitt County branch of the NAACP. “And stand together as a people rather than be divided.”

“We wanted to make sure that this is an even playing field for all folks regardless of gender, race or creed,” said vice president of Pitt County branch of the NAACP. “We want to make sure we’re honoring the fight and the opportunities they’ve had.”

The organization was founded back in 1909.