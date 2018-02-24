Local teen dies at Green Springs Water Park

JAMES CITY, N.C.  (WNCT) – One teenager is dead following an accident at the Green Springs Water Park on Friday afternoon according to Craven County Emergency Services Assistant Director Ira Whitford.

The agencies received the call around 4 p.m.

The teenager was at the park with another teenager who did not suffer any injuries according to Craven County Emergency Services.

Several agencies responded to the park including New Bern’s Fire and Rescue, EMS and the Sydney dive team.

According to officials, the teenager jumped off a diving section of the park into the water where he appeared not to resurface according to the Craven County’s Emergency Services. The agencies discovered the body around 7:30 p.m.

Whitford confirmed that the teenager died at the scene.

The name of the teenager has not been released.

Green Springs has been the site of several deaths and injuries over the years. In August 2015, a Beaufort County man died at the swimming point. In 2010, a teenager drowned at the water park.

Over the years, Whitford said they’ve responded to numerous injuries at the park.

