First Alert Forecast: Foggy and warm start to the weekend

SUMMARY: We will keep the warm temps for the weekend before a front moves through dropping temps next week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Starting out with temps in the 60s with fog and cloudy skies. Skies will clear through the day with highs making their way into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

A LOOK AHEAD: We will keep the warm temps around for Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A front will move through bringing showers to the area Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 70% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast