First Alert Forecast: Foggy and warm start to the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We will keep the warm temps for the weekend before a front moves through dropping temps next week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Starting out with temps in the 60s with fog and cloudy skies. Skies will clear through the day with highs making their way into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

A LOOK AHEAD: We will keep the warm temps around for Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A front will move through bringing showers to the area Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s next week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
70° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
65° F
precip:
50%
4am
Mon
64° F
precip:
70%
5am
Mon
63° F
precip:
70%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.