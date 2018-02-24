Duke wins in Bagley’s return, 60-44 over Syracuse

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Marvin Bagley III had 19 points in his return from a sprained knee, and No. 5 Duke beat Syracuse 60-44 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points for the Blue Devils (24-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who forced 17 turnovers. The Orange matched their season-low scoring total, set Feb. 3 in a loss to No. 1 Virginia.

Duke pulled away down the stretch after leaning hard on the two freshman big men in a game in which the outside shooters from both teams struggled from the perimeter against their dueling zone defenses. The teams combined to miss their first 23 3-pointers.

Bagley, the ACC’s leading scorer (21.2 ppg) and rebounder (11.4 rpg), missed four games after injuring his right knee in a loss at North Carolina on Feb. 8.

Tyus Battle, who ranks third in the league with an average of 20.1 points per game, scored 12 to lead the Orange (18-11, 7-9), who lost their third in four games.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange’s best chance to win this one was to gum up the works and hope for an off shooting night by the Blue Devils. For a while, it looked as though it just might work – Syracuse never fell behind by more than a dozen until the final seven minutes. The Orange’s scoring struggles of their own prevented them from earning a resume-building victory and will keep them as the very definition of a bubble team.

Duke: If nothing else, the Blue Devils proved they can scratch out a win. The nation’s third-most productive offense, which entered averaging 87.2 points, was held way below that, and the Blue Devils didn’t make a 3-pointer until Trevon Duval finally connected with 7½ minutes to play. Of course, it helped to have Bagley back for the first time in two weeks.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Visits Boston College on Wednesday night.

Duke: Faces a quick turnaround with a trip to Virginia Tech on Monday night.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s