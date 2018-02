VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- A juvenile was charged with ‘making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property’ that was made on Thursday at West Craven High School.

Craven County Sheriffs Office worked with District Attorney, Scott Thomas, through out the investigation.

West Craven High School worked with the Sheriff’s Office to make sure the students were safe.

