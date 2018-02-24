Carolina Coastal Railroaders hold 23rd annual train show

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — All aboard! In New Bern, all eyes were on the 23rd annual train show.

Vendors filled the convention center with their model trains and best designed tracks and landscaped displays.

Kids and adults alike showed up to enjoy the festivities.

The two-day event is put on by the Carolina Coastal Railroaders, located in New Bern.

“A lot of people like trains,” said Bill Roark, president of the Carolina Coastal Railroaders. “As you can see, it’s crowded every year.”

“And you get ideas,” said attendee, Bob Scott. “And you get reinforcement for what you’re doing and its good.”

You still have the chance to go and see all of the model trains tomorrow, 2/25, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.