Activists hold “Destruction of the Black Man” program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To honor Black History Month, local activists held a “Destruction of the Black Man” panel today. Law enforcement officers, preachers and teachers filled out the panel.

They discussed real problems and real solutions to better the community. Issues included lack of fatherhood and divisiveness in our society.

“We are all helping one another,” said Deon Ellison, community activist. “We pray for one another and we come together as a community and pray for one another. We inform each other; we can make a better community – unity in the community.”

The event was held in Greenville, at Jaycee’s Park’s Center for Arts and Crafts.