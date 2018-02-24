Activists hold “Destruction of the Black Man” program

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —  To honor Black History Month, local activists held a “Destruction of the Black Man” panel today. Law enforcement officers, preachers and teachers filled out the panel.

They discussed real problems and real solutions to better the community. Issues included lack of fatherhood and divisiveness in our society.

“We are all helping one another,” said Deon Ellison, community activist. “We pray for one another and we come together as a community and pray for one another. We inform each other; we can make a better community – unity in the community.”

The event was held in Greenville, at Jaycee’s Park’s Center for Arts and Crafts.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s