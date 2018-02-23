Woe, Canada: Germany ousts Canada 4-3

By STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer
Mason Raymond (21), of Canada, skates off as Germany players celebrate after the semifinal round of the men's hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Germany won 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Germany has knocked Canada out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics with a shocking 4-3 upset in the semifinals.

Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager scored as Germany got off to a fast start. Canada trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before battling back to cut the deficit to one in the third period. Canada played the second half of the game without goal-scorer Gilbert Brule, who was ejected for a hit to the head of Germany’s David Wolf.

Kevin Poulin replaced injured Canadian goaltender Ben Scrivens and allowed four goals on 15 shots. He was less to blame than Brule and other players who took several undisciplined penalties.

It was a faceoff violation by former NHL players Derek Roy and Rene Bourque that set up a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Macek.

