Two women killed in wreck with FedEx truck near Vanceboro

WNCT Staff Published:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women were killed in a wreck involving a FedEx truck Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5:21 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road near State Camp Road outside of Vanceboro.

Jessica Tolson, 28, of New Bern was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling south on Streets Ferry Road.

Donald Haddock, 51, of Greenville was driving a FedEx truck north on Streets Ferry Road.

Tolson crossed the center line and collided with the truck, troopers said.

Tolson and her passenger, Kayla Smith, 27, of New Bern were both killed in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected, and speeding was not a factor.

No charges will be filed.

