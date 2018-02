GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Greenville police responded to a call that two women were robbed near University Suites Drive, at gun point around 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Three males came to the door and forced their way inside the apartment. One of the men had a handgun.

Officers are still looking to see if the break-in is drug related. The case remains under investigation at this time.

Nothing was taken and no one was injured.