Sneeds Ferry driver flees during traffic stop

SNEADS FERRY, N.C.(WNCT)- Colton Alexander Pierce fled the scene during a routine traffic stop in the area of Four Corners on Tuesday.

Pierce was pulled over due to numerous traffic violations. Pierce fled the scene when asked to step out of the vehicle. The short chase ended in the area of Hwy 210 and Betty Dixon Rd.

Pierce appeared before a magistrate and has been charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Reckless driver to endanger assault with a deadly weapon

Driving while impaired

Resisting a public officer

Failure to carry a registration card

Driving without two head lamps

He is currently being held on a secure bond of $11,000.00 at the Onslow County Detention Center.