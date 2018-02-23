Sneeds Ferry driver flees during traffic stop

By Published:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C.(WNCT)- Colton Alexander Pierce fled the scene during a routine traffic stop in the area of Four Corners on Tuesday.

Pierce was pulled over due to numerous traffic violations. Pierce fled the scene when asked to step out of the vehicle. The short chase ended in the area of Hwy 210 and Betty Dixon Rd.

Pierce appeared before a magistrate and has been charged with the following:

  • Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Reckless driver to endanger assault with a deadly weapon
  • Driving while impaired
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Failure to carry a registration card
  • Driving without two head lamps

He is currently being held on a secure bond of $11,000.00 at the Onslow County Detention Center.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s