Richlands man arrested twice in last month

By Published:

RICHLANDS, N.C.(WNCT)- Acie Aaron Derossett was arrested for a second time in the past month for breaking and entering.

An officer was responding to a call of attempted break-in and larceny of a dirt bike. Witness were able to give a description that led to the arrest of Derossett.

Derossett was charged with breaking and entering into a building, attempted felony larceny and conspire to break and enter with the intent to commit a felony.

He was last arrested on Feb. 7 of this year with charges of break-in and probation violations.

Derossett is being held at Onslow County Detention Center on a $5,000.00 secured appearance bond.

