Jacksonville Police protect officers from fentanyl exposure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The smallest amount of an opioid called fentanyl can be deadly if it comes into contact with your skin. So the Jacksonville Police Department is taking extra steps to protect police officers.

The Jacksonville Police Department used to have officers test drugs in the field. But they have had to develop a specific protocol for opioids to make sure their officers stay safe.

Fentanyl is fifty times more powerful than heroin and can be absorbed through the skin. This makes it dangerous for police officers to come into contact with it.

Captain of investigative services Ashley Weaver said, because of this, officers no longer test opioids in the field.

“If it’s heroin we tell them not to,” said Weaver. “Just because of the potential for fentanyl to be also present in that.”

Weaver said that officers are all aware of the new protocol and they take precautions to protect themselves when they do have to come in contact with drugs.

“Officers if they’re going to handle anything,” said Weaver, “even the plastic bag that has the narcotic in it, they’re instructed to wear their personal protective equipment. They wear gloves and they don’t ever handle something with a bare hand just for that potential risk.”

The officers discuss the drug protocol during their pre-shift meetings to make sure that they are aware of drug trends and are staying safe.

Captain Weaver said that the concern about drug exposure is not new. Officers have always worried about being poked with a needle or exposed to heroin, but the introduction of fentanyl has made it a more life threatening concern.