Instant Pot issues recall, warns consumers of certain pots overheating

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The popular pressure cooker brand Instant Pot is warning consumers that some models may overheat and melt.

The company advises for consumers to stop using the product immediately and contact their Customer Care team.

Instant Pot wrote on its Facebook page earlier this week explaining the issue surrounding the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker. The company believes the recall affects only batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

Due to this issue, the company is now working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company wrote in part:

We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product. We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label. We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks. In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product.

If you have any questions, Instant Pot recommends contacting the Customer Care team at 1-800-828-7280 x2.