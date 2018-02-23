Hope for the Warriors opens first location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hope for the Warriors, an organization helping wounded warriors and their families, has opened its first location in Jacksonville.

“It really opens the doors for who they can help now, and that’s fantastic,” said Dana Abudayeh, a veteran.

It is part of the organization’s commitment to those it serves.

“It’s one thing to have our clientele over the phone, but it’s a whole different ball game when you have a footprint in Jacksonville, North Carolina,” said Brittany Hunter, Hope for the Warriors.

At the ribbon cutting on Friday, many veterans were in attendance, including Dana Abudayeh and her husband, Staff Sgt. Adel Abudayeh.

Adel Abudayeh served five tours of duty since 2002, and his actions earned him a Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts and three Navy Marine Corps achievement medals.

Through Hope for the Warriors, he now paints beautiful sketches and is going to school for art.

“When I went to the hospital in 2013 for recovery, they told me to try art as a form of recovery and a form of therapy, and my first words were, ‘Infantry men don’t do art,’” said Adel Abudayeh.

Hope for the Warriors awarded Adel Abudayeh $10,000 to pursue his gift.

The main goal that I have is to motivate any other persons through art,” he said.

The new site will help warriors fill out paperwork, house health and wellness teams as well as social workers.

It is located at 3215 Henderson Drive.

In addition to the Jacksonville building there’s also a location aboard base.