Greenville Jaycee’s ‘Shuck N’ Pluck’ event to benefit RIley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Jaycee’s annual ‘Shuck N’ Pluck’ is this weekend.

This year, the Jaycee’s are going with a local charity to donate the proceeds to.

All the money raised will go to Greenville based, Riley’s Army.

Riley’s Army aims to provide support to children with cancer and their families in Eastern North Carolina.

The Greenville Jaycee’s chose Riley’s Army because it was founded and is based here in Greenville.

Most of the families Riley’s Army helps are in Eastern North Carolina as well.

Organizers said it’s important to get involved because you’re helping out your neighbors.

“Well this organization is very important to our community it’s important to Greenville,” said Event Co-Chair Mindy Griffin.

“It’s important for people to be involved with the community because the Jaycees are all about making the community a better place helping the community and we just all need to come together and be involved.”

It all kicks off Saturday from 5 -9pm at American Legion Post 39.

There will be tons of food, raffles, and a DJ.

WNCT is a proud sponsor of this event and our own Maria Satira will be emceeing the event.