Greene County Schools awarded $50,000 CTE grant

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene county schools will be expanding their Computer Technology and Education programs for middle schoolers.

They’ve received $50,000 grant renewable for seven years to bring in a computer science teacher for middle school aged students.

This could add up to a $350,000 when completed.

Superintendent Patrick Miller said he knows computer science is popular and doesn’t want their children to get left behind.

“”In STEM there are going to be lots of jobs in the future for our children that are certified in computer science or skilled in computer science. So we feel like we need to try and be able to provide our students with what they need to be successful,” said Miller

Miller said as STEM expands and children are given opportunities this could be an economic tool for the community down the road.

The county hopes to hire someone in time for the 2018-2019 school year.