Freedom Classic returns to Kinston, weekend of events

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Freedom Classic returns to Kinston bringing the Naval Academy and Air Force baseball teams to Grainger Stadium.

The series brings both teams to the field but a community of veterans to the stands.

Donna Ramsey is the Commander of the Post 43 American Legion.

Ramsey said, “We meet people who aren’t even members of our service organizations from the military. It’s just the fact that veterans come out and we can meet and talk with each other.”

The series serves as a place where you can find veterans of all ages sharing stories through the unbreakable bond.

Ramsey said, “I think what means the most is that these young players are going onto a military career, and knowing we’re in the field, that they do have a future ahead of them defending our country.”

It was the spirit of service that brought some of the players to the Maynard Children’s Hospital Friday.

Players passed out baseballs and T-shirts to young fans.

Christian Gamble plays for the Air Force and said, “I think it is great for us as a team to come and get the experience to talk to the kids. I think this is one of the greatest parts and greatest things we can do for the community and to just better ourselves as people.”

To know understand veterans is to know their bond through service. You will find veterans always standing at attention for the National Anthem and saluting our nation’s flag.

When asked on who would win this weekend’s series, Ramsey said, “Believe it or not it doesn’t matter because they are fine young men that are playing each year.”

There are two more games scheduled for Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 12:30pm.

There will also be a Player Experience Clinic for children 7-15 years old.

For more information on the series CLICK HERE.