First Alert Forecast: Above-normal temperatures remain in place for now

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Spring-like weather continues for now. Rain chances increase for the second half of the weekend with cooler temperatures arriving by next week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Temperatures are cooler this morning, in the mid 40s to around 60 inland (warmer to the south) and upper 50s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds are highs in the mid to upper 60s to around 70 at the coast and mid 70s inland.

TONIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy with light winds and temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. There may be some areas of patchy fog tonight and first thing in the morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will be on either side of 80.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
61° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
