First Alert Forecast: Above-normal temperatures remain in place for now

SUMMARY: Spring-like weather continues for now. Rain chances increase for the second half of the weekend with cooler temperatures arriving by next week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Temperatures are cooler this morning, in the mid 40s to around 60 inland (warmer to the south) and upper 50s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds are highs in the mid to upper 60s to around 70 at the coast and mid 70s inland.

TONIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy with light winds and temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. There may be some areas of patchy fog tonight and first thing in the morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will be on either side of 80.

