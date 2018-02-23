ECU softball drops pair in Pirate Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU softball team fell twice to begin the Pirate Invitational Friday evening at the ECU Softball Stadium, dropping a 4-1 decision to Ball State before coming up short against Saint Francis in a 2-0 pitchers’ duel.

Team Records after Day One Of Pirate Invitational:

ECU (6-6)

Ball State (7-2)

Canisius (1-10)

Saint Francis (7-5)

How It Happened (Game One): Scoring was scarce early in the contest until the Pirates broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of redshirt sophomore infielder Tate McClellan. ECU threatened to add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth but, with the bases loaded, a fly ball out to center field ended the inning. The Cardinals stole the contest in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs on four hits – including a leadoff home run by Haley Dominique – to clinch the three-run victory.

Pitchers of Record (Game One):

WP – Aeshia Miles (3-1)

LP – Whitney Sanford (3-4)

ECU Top Performers (Game One)

Tyler King: 3-for-4, Run

Ashleigh Inae: 2-for-3

Ball State Top Performers

Danae King: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Janae Hogg: 0-for-1, 3 BB, Run

Aeshia Miles: 6.1 IP, 6 Hits, Run, 2 Walks, 4 Strikeouts

How it Happened (Game Two): Saint Francis jumped on top in the first inning when Hayley Norton hit a one-out solo home run to stake the Red Flash to a 1-0 lead. The Pirates looked to respond in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases, but a grounder back to the pitcher terminated the threat. Saint Francis added a run in the top of the second on a RBI double by Cheyenne McKee, leading 2-0 through two complete innings. ECU could manage just one hit the rest of the way as the Red Flash cruised to the two-run win.

Pitchers of Record (Game Two)

WP: Abby Trahan (4-4)

LP: Whitney Sanford (3-5)

ECU Top Performers (Game Two)

Tyler King: 1-for-3, BB

Tate McClellan: 1-for-3, 7 Putouts

Saint Francis Top Performers

Sierra McKee: 2-for-2, Run, BB

Hayley Norton: 1-for-3, Run, RBI

Abby Trahan: 7.0 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Walks, Strikeout

Things To Note

ECU fell to 1-5 against Ball State and 2-6 versus Saint Francis.

Sophomore infielder Kendra Ziemba recorded a hit in each game to extend her hitting streak to four games.

McClellan and freshman outfielder Tyler King are now tied for the team season lead with 10 hits apiece.

The Pirates were a combined 3-for-26 with runners on base in Friday’s games.

Up Next: ECU will look to pick up its first win of the weekend tomorrow when it takes on Ball State (12:30 p.m.) and Canisius (5:30 p.m.) on day two of the Pirate Invitational.