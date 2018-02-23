ECU softball drops pair in Pirate Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU softball team fell twice to begin the Pirate Invitational Friday evening at the ECU Softball Stadium, dropping a 4-1 decision to Ball State before coming up short against Saint Francis in a 2-0 pitchers’ duel.
Team Records after Day One Of Pirate Invitational:
ECU (6-6)
Ball State (7-2)
Canisius (1-10)
Saint Francis (7-5)
How It Happened (Game One): Scoring was scarce early in the contest until the Pirates broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of redshirt sophomore infielder Tate McClellan. ECU threatened to add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth but, with the bases loaded, a fly ball out to center field ended the inning. The Cardinals stole the contest in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs on four hits – including a leadoff home run by Haley Dominique – to clinch the three-run victory.
Pitchers of Record (Game One):
WP – Aeshia Miles (3-1)
LP – Whitney Sanford (3-4)
ECU Top Performers (Game One)
Tyler King: 3-for-4, Run
Ashleigh Inae: 2-for-3
Ball State Top Performers
Danae King: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
Janae Hogg: 0-for-1, 3 BB, Run
Aeshia Miles: 6.1 IP, 6 Hits, Run, 2 Walks, 4 Strikeouts
How it Happened (Game Two): Saint Francis jumped on top in the first inning when Hayley Norton hit a one-out solo home run to stake the Red Flash to a 1-0 lead. The Pirates looked to respond in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases, but a grounder back to the pitcher terminated the threat. Saint Francis added a run in the top of the second on a RBI double by Cheyenne McKee, leading 2-0 through two complete innings. ECU could manage just one hit the rest of the way as the Red Flash cruised to the two-run win.
Pitchers of Record (Game Two)
WP: Abby Trahan (4-4)
LP: Whitney Sanford (3-5)
ECU Top Performers (Game Two)
Tyler King: 1-for-3, BB
Tate McClellan: 1-for-3, 7 Putouts
Saint Francis Top Performers
Sierra McKee: 2-for-2, Run, BB
Hayley Norton: 1-for-3, Run, RBI
Abby Trahan: 7.0 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Walks, Strikeout
Things To Note
- ECU fell to 1-5 against Ball State and 2-6 versus Saint Francis.
- Sophomore infielder Kendra Ziemba recorded a hit in each game to extend her hitting streak to four games.
- McClellan and freshman outfielder Tyler King are now tied for the team season lead with 10 hits apiece.
- The Pirates were a combined 3-for-26 with runners on base in Friday’s games.
Up Next: ECU will look to pick up its first win of the weekend tomorrow when it takes on Ball State (12:30 p.m.) and Canisius (5:30 p.m.) on day two of the Pirate Invitational.