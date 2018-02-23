Down Eats: The Biscuit and The Bean Cafe in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Biscuit and The Bean Cafe is quickly growing in popularity in Winterville. The spot is known for mouth watering sweets, filling sandwiches, and freshly roasted coffee.

“You’re getting the real thing like you got it out of your momma’s oven,” said Marsha Hemby.

Among the best sellers is their made-from-scratch cinnamon roll.

“Our homemade cinnamon roll from the dough to everything we do with them,” said owner and baker Laura Smith.

The cinnamon rolls are a two day process from start to finish.

Another big hit is their homemade sweet potato biscuit.

“You get that cinnamon sugar type glaze on top. You can taste the sweet potato but it’s not too overpowering,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

The sweet potato biscuits are so popular that the cafe is pumping out between 1,000 and 1,500 each week.

When it comes to lunch, the chicken salad reigns supreme. Smith said they normally sell about 150 pounds of it each week.

“Quality versus quantity, and you can tell it makes a difference in people’s lives,” Smith said.

For more information on The Biscuit and The Bean Cafe, click here.