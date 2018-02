WINTERVILLE, N.C(WNCT)- Parts of NC 903 are set to be closed for construction this up coming weekend around Abbott Farm Rd.

The closure will begin at 6 PM tonight and end Monday morning around 7 AM.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has hired a contractor to place girders along 903 near Abbott Farm Road. The girders are a part of the Greenville S.W. Bypass Project.

The detour is set to put motorist on Abbott Farm Rd and Jolly Rd.