Beaufort prepares for annual Mardi Gras Festival

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Development Association is hosting their annual Mardi Gras festival Saturday afternoon.

The association began preparing Friday for the festival on Middle Lane outside the Beaufort waterfront.

The festival will feature a parade, live music, and food and drink specials from local businesses.

BDA member and local business owner Mike Lovoy said the festival helps to bring business to Beaufort during the slowest months.

“We are still fairly seasonal,” said Lovoy. “It is getting less seasonal, but January through March are our weakest months historically. And it helps to have what we call a shoulder season. Have some events to bring some people into town.”

Lovoy said he expects between three and five thousand people to attend the festival over the course of the day.