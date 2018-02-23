Air Force baseball team visits children’s hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- The Air Force Baseball team stopped by the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital Friday morning before their game against Navy in Kinston tonight.

The team went from room to room talking to different children who were patients in the hospital.

While taking time to talk to the kids they passed out shirts and balls.

Air Force Baseball Player, Bailey Hopkins, says that it is interactions like these that help them get focused for their game tonight.

“We have been focusing on ball, we’re starting up our season so we’ve been really getting our mindset right for games that we have coming up,” said Hopkins, “It’s just a little break and to be able to go put a smile on these little kids faces and just smile a little bit with each other.”

This is the third time a team has visited the Children’s Hospital since the start of the Freedom Classic in Kinston eight years ago.

 

