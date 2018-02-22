Teen charged for making threats against Hyde county school

By Published:

HYDE CO, N.C(WNCT)- 19 year old Malik Shaw is charged with making a ‘False Report of Mass Violence on Educational Property’ toward Mattamuskeet Early College High School and another school outside of Hyde County according to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

The threat was identified by another student on Feb. 19th on Snap chat. The post shows Shaw holding a firearm with the caption ‘Mattamuskeet Wed. 1:30.’

Shaw is a student at Mattamuskeet Early College.

Shaw is under arrest at this time. He is set to appear before a magistrate to determine his conditions of release.

The investigation was a joint effort between Hyde County Sheriffs Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

