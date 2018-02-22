South Central, Kinston, Greene Central lead area teams into 3rd round of NCHSAA playoffs

Here are the 2nd round scores from the NCHSAA state basketball tournament from Thursday night:

BOYS 4A

(4) South Central 95, (20) Holly Springs 55

GIRLS 4A

(11) Jordan 69, (6) South Central 56

BOYS 3A

(1) Northside-Jacksonville 70, (17) East Wake 36

(4) Northern Durham 62, (13) Rocky Mount 49

(8) Terry Sanford 68, (9) JH Rose 63  F/OT

(18) Westover 56, (2) Northern Nash 55

GIRLS 3A

(1) Jacksonville 63, (16) Eastern Wayne 47

(9) Union Pines 53, (8) Wilson Hunt 43

(10) Havelock 67, (7)  East Wake 51

(22) Northeast Guilford 70, (6) DH Conley 66  F/OT

BOYS 2A

(1) Kinston 60, (16) Roanoke Rapids 51

(2) Clinton 74, (18) North Lenoir 46

(3) Fairmont 84, (14) Hertford County 68

(4) Farmville Central 102, (13) Carrboro 92

(6) Reidsville 83, (22) North Pitt 71

(9) Greene Central 67, (8) Northern Vance 59

(21) West Craven 52, (5) Northeastern 50

(26) SW Onslow 71, (23) First Flight 62

GIRLS 2A

(1) Kinston 55, (17) Nash Central 37

(2) East Duplin 57, (15) Washington 34

(3) North Pitt 57, (14) NC School for Science and Math 39

(4) Richlands 66, (20) Farmville Central 65

(5) East Bladen 65, (12) Midway 56

(6) Bartlett Yancey 43, (22) SW Edgecombe 31

(9) South Granville 65, (25) Goldsboro 39

(23) Currituck 51, (7) TW Andrews 50  F/OT

BOYS 1A

(1) Rocky Mount Prep 83, (17) Plymouth 63

(2) West Columbus 57, (18) Riverside 53   F/OT

(4) Edenton Holmes 66, (13) SE Halifax 45

(5) Voyager Academy 64, (12) Gates County 54

(6) Research Triangle 80, (11) Northside-Pinetown 71

GIRLS 1A

(1) Pamlico 56, (16) Perquimans 26

(3) Northampton Co. 51, (14) Lakewood 37

(4) Cape Hatteras 59, (13) Creswell 27

(5) Roxboro Community 79, (12) Vance Charter 52

(6) East Carteret 55, (11) Manteo 43

(10) Weldon 62, (7) Neuse Charter 33

 

