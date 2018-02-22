‘Share Your Beautiful Heart’ campaign encourages organ donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new campaign is urging people all over the state to save lives.

It is called ‘Share Your Beautiful Heart.’

Carolina Donors services dropped boxes with a message and pin inside.

If you find one, you go online, watch an inspirational video of the story of an organ donor and sign up.

Community relations coordinator Taylor Anderton says is is a fun way to start a conversation about organ donation.

“Maybe have a conversation with your parent or spouse or child,” Anderton says. “It is a great way to engage in that conversation and really talk to people about this opportunity that we do have to be a hero and share our beautiful hearts with each other.”

You can register to be a donor at the DMV or online.