Questions about TRICARE changes answered at Retiree Town Hall

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Changes to military health insurance TRICARE means policyholders will see an impact in their coverage from co-pays to enrollments.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune held its first Retiree Health Care Town Hall of the year on Thursday to help folks get a better understanding of the changes.

The changes to TRICARE took effect January 1, 2018.

The most important thing you need to know: it is now managed in two separate regions instead of three. Camp Lejeune falls in the new east region, and is serviced by Humana Military.

Dozens of folks showed up to the first retiree town hall of the year, looking for answers to their questions about the changes.

For example, pharmacy co-pays increased for beneficiaries at the beginning of February across retail and home delivery services. Co- pay is still $0 at military pharmacies.

And policy holders can no longer change enrollments unless there’s a qualifying life event.

“They won’t be able to change enrollment until there’s a qualifying life event,” LCDR Margaret Reynolds, director of health care business at the medical center, said. “Right now there’s an open season for that.”

But folks in attendance say they don’t necessarily mind the changes. They say military insurance is still better than private insurance.

“Co-pays always go up but for the money you can’t beat what you get,” Georgia Applewhite, a TRICARE beneficiary, said. “It’s very valuable.”

Other changes are more popular.

“For those that are TRICARE Prime they can go to an urgent care without a referral and be seen in a local urgent care that’s a TRICARE network urgent care,” LCDR Reynolds said.

But if you still have questions about the changes, visit the Humana website.