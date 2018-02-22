Greenville police: Man charged with murder in overdose death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man Greenville police described as a drug dealer with multiple prior convictions has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2017 overdose of a woman.

Charles Garrett Worthington, 38, of Greenville was arrested Thursday by members of the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension team.

At about 11 a.m. on July 20, 2017, officers responded to the Camelot Inn, 2828 South Memorial Drive, for the report of an overdose.

An acquaintance found 34-year-old Christina Marie Curtis, of Farmville, unresponsive in a motel room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology results recently revealed Curtis died from Fentanyl and synthetic opioid toxicity with heroin, cocaine and alprazolam due to drug abuse.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said they identified Charles Worthington as Curtis’ drug supplier. He was subsequently charged in connection to her death.

Worthington has been the subject of numerous Greenville Regional Drug Task Force investigations and has been arrested and convicted on multiple occasions for drug-related crimes.

“Nothing we say or do will ever be able to bring back Christina Curtis,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman. “But we hope this arrest will bring closure to our community, knowing Mr. Worthington will not be able to hurt another person’s daughter or son again.”

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $510,000 bond.