Pirates brace for ‘unique’ 3-game series with No. 6 North Carolina

ECU MEDIA RELATIONS Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU returns to the diamond Friday, Feb. 23 when it plays the first of three games against No. 6 North Carolina in a home, neutral and home series this weekend. The Pirates and Tar Heels will play in Greenville (Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium) at 5 p.m. before the series is moved to Durham (Durham Bulls Athletic Park) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. first pitch and culminates in Chapel Hill (Boshamer Stadium) on Sunday at 1 p.m. In Satruday’s game, ECU has been designated as the home team.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME
• ECU (4-0) comes into the series having won four-straight (3 vs. Western Carolina, 1 at Campbell), while North Carolina (2-3) picked up a series win at USF before dropping midweek games at home against UNC Wilmington and St. John’s.

• North Carolina owns a 49-27 record in the series and has won the last three meetings, including a home-and-home sweep in 2017 … The Pirates last win against the Tar Heels came on April 29, 2014 in Chapel Hill, 1-0.

PIRATE QUICK HITS (prior to game)
• Trey Benton picked up his first win of the season (fourth career) against Western Carolina on Opening Day … The sophomore right-hander worked five innings allowing two runs (both earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

• Jake Agnos worked just three innings where he surrendered two runs (both earned) on three hits with three free passes and four punch outs against the Catamounts.

• Chris Holba notched his first win of the year (eighth career) after working 4.2 scoreless frames (predetermined pitch count) allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

• Spencer Brickhouse hit a pair of home runs during the WCU series while driving in a team-best six runs … He enters the UNC series having reached base in 20 straight games dating back to Tulane in 2107 … His home runs, which came in consecutive games, marked the second time in his young career he belted homers on consecutive days (other: March 7 & 8 at CofC) … His three-run blast in the opener was his fifth career game-winning RBI.

• Alec Burleson has started all four games (2/DH, 1/1B, 1/P) … On the mound, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances (1 start) and has struck out a team second best seven batters … At the plate, he is batting .286 with three RBI and three runs scored … He has collected at least one hit in 3 of 4 games.

• Brady Lloyd leads the club with a .545 (6-for-11) average and is second in runs scored (6) … At Campbell, he drove in a career-best two runs and registered his second career game-winning RBI with a single in the third inning … In his four start at second, he has recorded two putouts and 11 assists.

• Seth Caddell (.375) and Jake Washer (.429) are splitting time behind the plate as both have started two games each … Caddell had a career night at Campbell collecting three hits (two doubles) and scoring a pair of runs … Washer tied a career-high with two hits and two RBI in the series finale vs. the Catamounts.

• Dwanya Williams-Sutton is batting .313 on the season with three RBI and a team-best seven runs … He is also the team leader with three stolen bases.

• ECU’s starting pitching is sporting a 2.30 ERA through the first four games … They have allowed four runs (all earned) on 16 hits with 21 strikeouts to just six walks while holding opposing hitters to a .258 clip … The bullpen has surrendered six runs (five earned) with 22 strikeouts and one walk in 20.1 innings for a 2.21 ERA … The pen has not allowed an inherited to score (3 inherited runners).

PROBABLE STARTERS (2018 stats)
Friday: RHP Gianluca Dalatri (0-1; 7.36 ERA) vs. RHP Trey Benton (1-0, 3.60 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Tyler Baum (1-0; 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Jake Agnos (0-0, 6.00 ERA)
Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Chris Holba (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

GODWIN AT A GLANCE
• Cliff Godwin, who was named the 16th head coach in school history on June 25, 2014, was a four-year letterwinner for the Pirates from 1998-2001 … He has been a part of nine NCAA Regional and two College World Series teams at the Division I level as an assistant coach and head coach …During his three years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to a pair of NCAA Regional berths (2015-16), a Super Regional appearance (2016), an American Athletic Conference (2015) Tournament title and a 114-73-1 (.609) overall record … Three players have earned All-America honors, five were named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team, six took home all-conference honors (five first-teamers), seven were selected as American Player-of-the-Week, while three have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams … Named 2015 AAC Coach-of-the-Year and was inducted into the George Whitfield Hall of Fame in January of 2016 … Recently he was named to the 2018 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team staff where he will serve as the third base and hitting coach … As a player, he helped former ECU skipper Keith LeClair’s teams post a 169-76 four-year ledger, including 46-plus wins in each of his final three seasons (16-16 in ’99, 46-18 in ’00 and 47-13 in ’01) … ECU won a pair of CAA Tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Regionals every season from 1999 to 2001 … The Pirates were the top seed in their regional all three years, including a No. 7 national seed in 2001 where they advanced to the Super Regional round before being eliminated by Tennessee.

l

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s