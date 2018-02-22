Pamlico Co. student charged with making threats against school

WNCT Staff Published:

ARAPHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Araphoe Charter School student was arrested Wednesday evening after the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said the student threatened to commit an act of violence at the school.

The student, whose identity has not been released because they are a juvenile, has been charged with one count of making a false report of mass casualty on educational property and two counts of communicating threats.

Concerned teachers and parents informed the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office of the threat on Wednesday.

Deptuies later learned school officials suspended the student in question on Tuesday, although they said the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the allegations.

Deputies interviewed numerous parents, teachers, students and concerned citizens throughout the day Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, a search warrant was executed at the residence of the juvenile and the juvenile was taken into custody

 

The juvenile is being held in a juvenile detention facility and will go before a district court judge in the coming days.

