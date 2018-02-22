Onslow County Health Department recommended for honors

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Health Department has received a recommendation from the state for accreditation with honors.

Every four years, county health departments need to be re-accredited.

The process includes 147 activities that the health department has to go through to prove they are functioning properly.

This year, the Onslow County department scored perfectly on all 147 activities.

Onslow County Health Director Angela Lee said, “we knew that we were providing great services. We feel like by them coming seeing and evaluating our programs, our work, and our staff they have just verified for us with this designation that we are providing great services.”

Lee and other department heads will go to a board meeting in Raleigh in May where they will officially find out if they have received accreditation with honors.

