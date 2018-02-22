NC Coastal Federation speaking against offshore drilling in Raleigh

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Speaking out against offshore drilling is something that North Carolina Coastal Federation is also doing.

They are rallying eastern North Carolinians to fill 200 seats on charter buses headed to Raleigh on Monday for the Offshore Drilling – Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Open House.

They will present their argument for why offshore drilling is not suitable for our coastline, with the amount of fishing and tourism the coast brings in to our state.

They have set bus pick up sites in Morehead City, New Bern, Nags Head and Wilmington.

“This is a chance to make a visible presence to the federal government,” said Mike Giles, southeast region social advocate for North Carolina Coastal Federation. “That there are people in North Carolina that are concerned about this proposal.”

If you want to voice your opinion on offshore drilling, there is a website here.