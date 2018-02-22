Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam

Published:

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam going around the area.

It’s not only a scary, but could rip you off of your hard earned money.

This phone scam is alarming residents because it’s telling them they missed jury duty and now have an outstanding warrant and the only way to fix it is to wire money them and it will all go away.

There are a few problems with here.

The Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to wire transfer money … Ever.

They said any type of wire transfer usually means it’s a scam.

Criminals will target any one to work them out of their cash.

“People just sit around and come up with stuff and say, ‘Hey let’s try this’ and of course they’ll try it and unfortunately they always get a couple of victims,” said Sheriff Ronnie Ingram of Lenoir County.

If you feel you’ve fallen victim to this scam, Sheriff Ingram said to contact your bank immediately.

He also adds if you feel you’ve missed a jury duty, to call the clerk’s office, that’s the best way to find out.

The Sheriff’s Office will never directly call you.

