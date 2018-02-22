Heart Health Fair held aboard Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Taking care of your heart is important not only during Heart Health Month but every day.

It’s why Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune held a Heart Health Month Health Fair to help folks understand the risks surrounding heart disease.

Doctors were on hand to give blood pressure checks, BMI measurements and counseling regarding heart disease.

“In January everyone likes to make their New Year’s resolutions and by the time we get to February, we probably start to get away from those resolutions,” Dr. Cicely Dye, cardiology chief, said. “We want to invigorate people so they can continue all year long taking care of their heart.”

It’s all part of the effort to make sure folks focus on heart health year round.

“This is the time when you need to make good nutrition decisions in terms of what you’re eating by avoiding fatty foods and avoiding a lot of carbonated drinks and a lot of sugars,” Dr. Dye said. “That way you don’t go on to have higher cholesterol’s when you’re in your 40’s or 50’s which could lead to heart disease in between your 50’s to 60’s.”

Doctors say early prevention is the best prevention and if you need more information visit the medical center anytime to find out more.