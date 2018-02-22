First Alert Forecast: Another foggy morning but a warm sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY: Above-normal temperatures will remain in place until the arrival of a cold front this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with foggy conditions this morning, some fog is dense, especially around the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with record breaking temperatures possible, on either side of 80 inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds should stay light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower to mid 70’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast