First Alert Forecast: Another foggy morning but a warm sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY:  Above-normal temperatures will remain in place until the arrival of a cold front this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with foggy conditions this morning, some fog is dense, especially around the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with record breaking temperatures possible, on either side of 80 inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds should stay light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower to mid 70’s.

