ECU suspends Barkley indefinitely after last night’s ejection

ECU MEDIA RELATIONS Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU junior forward Kentrell Barkley has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team announced ECU Interim Head Coach Michael Perry Thursday.

Barkley returned the court against SMU Wednesday night after serving a two-game suspension for failure to adhere to team rules but was charged with a double technical foul and ejected from the game.

Barkley is averaging 12.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25 games with the Pirates this season.

ECU (10-16, 4-11 American Athletic Conference) plays again Sunday, Feb. 25, at Houston.

