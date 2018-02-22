Chicod School cuts ribbon to new expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “A new chapter in the life of our school, which was born first in 1929,” said Mike Pollard, principal for Chicod School.

Chicod School is a school that has seen generation after generation of students pass through its doors, but a time for change has come.

“Go back to 1929 and work your way back up to 2018, you’ll see there have been very, very few editions, few remodeling,” said Benjie Forrest, member of Pitt County Board of Education.

That has changed. Today was the grand opening of Chicod School’s new facilities, an expansion costing $12 million.

“Today we’re preparing our students with new facilities and new technology for not only the 21st century, but beyond,” said Pollard. “The kids are super excited!”

“I like all the new technology like the TVs,” said student Ashley Stocks.

“I like it a lot,” said student, Sydney Carden. “I like that we actually get to have lockers now.”

Besides TV and lockers, students have a lot more to enjoy as well.

“A million dollar library, half a million dollar new gymnasium with beautiful floors, new rooms with technology and smart boards. The kids are overly excited,” said Pollard.

Phase II of a project working to make Chicod the best school it can be, for a community that cares so much.

“This is a tremendous testimony to enough people getting together to see to it that the Chicod school would be put in a first class facility,” said Forrest. “For our students who are first class citizens.”

The expansion project was actually completed ahead of deadline, five months early.