American Heart Month Live Interview: Feb. 22

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.

9 On Your Side Morning Edition partnered with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning during the month of February.

Dr. Courtney Saunders is an advanced heart failure cardiologist at East Carolina Heart Institute at Vidant Medical Center. She joined Morning Edition on February 22 to discuss how heart disease patients can help their providers treat them.

