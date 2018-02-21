Washington city council approves backyard chicken ordinance

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Little Washington will now rank among other cities like Raleigh and Charlotte.

It’s all because of a farm animal ordinance that has changed, allowing backyard chickens. City council voted to allow residents to keep up to six hens in their backyard, 50 feet from their home.

The change came after Emma Wood, a young girl who spent many months convincing the city council and rallying other residents to get on board.

“This was really for the community,” said advocate, Emma Wood. “And so I knew that if we had chickens, that it would make our community healthier and it will just bring us together because chickens would be something that citizens in Washington could all have in common.”

Emma fought for people to have chickens, not just for pleasure, but for those competing at the 4-H level. They will now be able to keep their hens in their backyards.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s