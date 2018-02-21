Washington city council approves backyard chicken ordinance

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Little Washington will now rank among other cities like Raleigh and Charlotte.

It’s all because of a farm animal ordinance that has changed, allowing backyard chickens. City council voted to allow residents to keep up to six hens in their backyard, 50 feet from their home.

The change came after Emma Wood, a young girl who spent many months convincing the city council and rallying other residents to get on board.

“This was really for the community,” said advocate, Emma Wood. “And so I knew that if we had chickens, that it would make our community healthier and it will just bring us together because chickens would be something that citizens in Washington could all have in common.”

Emma fought for people to have chickens, not just for pleasure, but for those competing at the 4-H level. They will now be able to keep their hens in their backyards.