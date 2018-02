HOLLY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune died in a motorcycle crash this weekend.

It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on Old Maple Hill Road in Pender County.

The Highway Patrol said Brent Phelps, 23, was on one motorcycle when he crossed the center lane and hit another motorcycle head-on.

Troopers said Phelps was speeding when he collided into the other motorcycle, driven by Collin Cernik, 23.

Both Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.