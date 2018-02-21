‘Town Creek Culvert Project” to start at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Greenville, the ‘Town Creek Culvert Project’ is set to break ground this week starting with the closing of the gravel lot at the Town Common.

This project is the largest infrastructure project the city has ever done.

It’s going to start in the Town Common area during the week and move its way into the uptown area in the next few years.

Greenville city officials say this project is much needed in the city.

This is due to recent flooding spells we’ve seen in the past few heavy rain events.

Areas around Chico’s and Reade Circle see some significant flooding and this project will help eliminate that.

The projects main goal is to replace 90 year old failing pipes, which are not moving enough water – causing the flooding.

During this 30 month construction period, city officials ask you to be patient as great changes come.

This also helps with growing the city.

“At its core, this project this is a foundational source for economic development, said Greenville City Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan.

“That’s one of the key missions of the city and if you’re flooding or our uptown floods it’s really hard to sustain that economic development. If there’s a couple feet of water in your building that’s not a recipe for success.”

You can follow this project with us.

The funding for this project was received through a state interest free loan, the city was awarded.

The total price tag is 16 million dollars, and the interest free part will save the city close to 7 million extra dollars.