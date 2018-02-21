Kinston students learn city’s history as part of Black History program

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Students in Kinston had the chance to learn about the genealogy and history of their city Wednesday as part of the Children’s Village Acadmey Charter School’s Black History program.

The program began with a performance by the pre-kindergarten class singing “This Little Light of Mine.”

Several city officials followed with speeches.

Teachers said educating minority students on the roots and history of Kinston will shape the kids moving forward in their futures.

“Many times, they don’t even know because they hear about them, but the more they can hear about it and see it in action, it really helps them to see all that they can be,” said Melissa Grimes, an ELA teacher.

The mayor and police chief spoke on the wisdom they have gained growing up and chasing their dreams in Kinston.