Student charged in social media threat toward Martin Co. Schools

By Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Martin County student was charged in a social media threat targeting Martin County Schools.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it was made aware of the treat Tuesday night and launched a full investigation.

Investigators were aggressive in following leads and were assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Through their combined work a juvenile suspect was identified and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

The juvenile has been charged with Felony Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property. All evidence indicates that the suspect acted alone in the making of these threats.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information can be released at this time.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s