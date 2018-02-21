Student charged in social media threat toward Martin Co. Schools

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Martin County student was charged in a social media threat targeting Martin County Schools.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it was made aware of the treat Tuesday night and launched a full investigation.

Investigators were aggressive in following leads and were assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Through their combined work a juvenile suspect was identified and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

The juvenile has been charged with Felony Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property. All evidence indicates that the suspect acted alone in the making of these threats.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information can be released at this time.