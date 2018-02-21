State leaders tour Onslow Co. school that integrates art into learning

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT ) — In Onslow County, one elementary school is keeping arts front and center in its instruction, earning it the distinction of being an “A+ school.”

Art is a core component of students’ education at Meadow View Elementary.

“They’re acting out shapes of three dimensional forms and doing artwork and relating it to artists and using their math facts to do that with perimeter,” said Autumn Correnti, A+ coordinator at the school.

Teachers at Meadow View Elementary describe it as an “aha” moment for students.

“We not only incorporate the art into the subjects but the subjects are incorporated into the arts program as well,” Correnti said. “So it’s nice to see the children make those connections in the classroom as well as in their enrichment areas.”

And on Wednesday, Susi Hamilton, secretary of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, stopped by the school to see it for herself.

“The arts are what help kids identify with and connect to what’s going on around them academically, and that’s really critical for the learning experience and the whole child experience,” Secretary Hamilton said. “It’s almost like they don’t even realize they’re being taught. They’re just soaking it up and learning it through doing.”

The idea behind an A+ school is that students work best when they can be creative.

Like using Cheez-Its to do math, and recreating artwork of famous artists to learn about moon cycles.

“It’s really exciting because you’re like, ‘What am I going to create? What am I thinking of?’,” fourth-grader Preston Kelly said.

Most importantly, it is a collaboration between teachers in all grade levels.

Meadow View became an A+ school in 2012. It’s one of three in the county.

The goal is to make all schools in North Carolina A+ schools. There are currently 46 schools in the program.