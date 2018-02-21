Pirates go to 4-0 with 7-2 win at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Seth Cadell collected a game-high three hits, while Dusty Baker and Brady Lloyd each drove in a pair helping ECU to a 7-2 win over Campbell Wednesday night at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 4-0 on the young season, while the Camels fall to 0-4.

How It Happened:

ECU strung together four two-out hits in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead. With Caddell sitting on third and Dwanya Williams-Sutton on second, Baker laced a double to right field clearing the bases before Lloyd followed with an RBI single through the left side. The Pirates plated two more runs in the fourth on a pair of sac flies by Lloyd and Bryant Packard a 5-0 lead. Williams-Sutton added to the lead with a two-out triple to right center that plated Caddell for a 6-0 advantage before Chandler Jenkins’ RBI sac fly to center scored Lloyd in the sixth making it a 7-0 game. Campbell finally got on the board in the bottom of the eight thanks to Kyle Mehl’s two-RBI single.

Coach Godwin’s Take:

“I’m really proud of the guys and anytime you can get a win on the road is good. I thought Alec (Burleson) pitched well and Davis (Kirkpatrick) was tremendous. We got a lot of good innings from our entire staff tonight and for the most part the pitching was good. Defensively, we played really well and had some quality at-bats up and down the whole lineup.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Alec Burleson (1-0) picked up his first collegiate win working three scoreless innings where he allowed two hits, walked three and struck out two. In all, ECU used seven pitchers with six coming out of the bullpen in Davis Kirkpatrick (1.0 IP, 2 Ks), Zach Barnes (1.0 IP, 1 K), Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 1 K), Cam Colmore (1.0 IP, 2 Ks), Jake Kuchmaner (0.2 IP, 2 Rs, 2 ERs, 2 Ks), Sam Lanier (0.1 IP, BB) and Gavin Williams (1.0 IP, 3 Ks).

Catamounts Staff:

Allan Winans (0-1) took the loss allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits with three strikeouts in two innings of work. The Camels used five arms out of the bullpen in Julian Blackburn (1.0 IP, 2 Rs, 1 ERs), Harry Thomas (2.0 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 Ks), Brandon Jenkins (2.0 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BBs), Tyson Messer (1.0 IP, 2 Ks) and Jack Yusko (1.0 IP, 2 Ks).

ECU’s Bats:

The Pirates pounded out nine hits in the game getting multiple base knocks from Caddell (three), Baker (two) and Williams-Sutton (two). Three players scored two runs on the night in Baker, Caddell and Williams-Sutton, while Lloyd also touched home for the sixth time on the season.

Player of the Game:

Baker drove in a career-high two runs, both coming in the second inning with two-outs … The sophomore collected a pair of hits while also scoring twice and reached base three time on the night.

Things of Note:

Burleson is the first two-way starter (pitching/hitting) since Reid Love in 2015 …

Caddell registered his first collegiate hit with a double down the left field line in the second inning … He finished the game with a career-best three hits – two coming for extra bases …

Colmore made his season debut (first since 2016 season) working a scoreless seventh inning …

Jake Kuchmaner made his collegiate debut coming out to start the eighth inning …

Spencer Brickhouse extended his on-base streak to 20 games, which dates back to last year against Tulane …

ECU has scored 12 two-out runs on the season and batted .429 on the night with two men away …

Up Next:

ECU will return home Friday, Feb. 23 to play host to No. 6 UNC at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium with a 5 p.m. (ET) schedule first pitch. The Pirates and Tae Heels will continue the series Saturday, Feb. 24 in Durham (Durham Bulls Athletic Park) at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 in Chapel Hill (Boshamer Stadium) at 1 p.m.