Pirate lacrosse falls to Liberty, 15-4

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Liberty scored nine of the first 10 goals in Wednesday’s non-conference lacrosse game to capture a 15-4 win over ECU at Johnson Stadium.

Team Records: ECU 1-3; Liberty 2-1

QUICK NOTES

•The Flames out-scored the Pirates 9-1 in the first half before scoring six of the nine goals in the second period.

•Liberty enjoyed a 40-15 advantage in shots.

•ECU was 10-of-18 on clears and 0-of-8 on free position shots.

•A total of four Pirates scored a goal apiece as freshman attacker Nicole Legar tallied her team-high seventh goal of the season.

•Freshman attacker Ally Stanton (5), sophomore midfielder Mackell Schultes (4) and sophomore attacker Emma Bowman (3) also added goals to their campaign totals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

•Liberty scored the first goal of the contest just 58 seconds in and built a 5-0 lead within the first eight minutes.

•The Flames netted the next four goals before Legar put ECU on the board with just 12 seconds remaining in the first half.

•Liberty opened the second period with two goals to take an 11-1 lead.

•Stanton cut the Flames’ lead to 11-2 with an unassisted tally with 18:02 left to play.

•After Liberty pulled ahead 15-2, the Pirates scored twice in the last 5:23 to provide the final margin.

UP NEXT

•ECU heads to Buies Creek Saturday for a Noon showdown with in-state foe Campbell.