Onslow County government hosts health expo

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County government hosted a health and wellness expo today to connect their employees with health resources.

The government center brought in vendors from various health services to provide county employees with information.

All county government employees were invited to explore health resources including gyms, nutrition services, and mental health programs.

Mental health counselor Jan Hoagland said it’s just as important to connect Onslow County employees with resources for mental health as physical health.

“everyone deals with stress in their job,” said Hoagland. “But for Onslow County employees it is daily stress. So in order to keep physical health good, you need to deal with the mental health as well.”

The county provides all employees with mental health counseling through a contracted organization.