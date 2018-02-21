Onslow BOC approves $25 million resolution for schools

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County voters will soon have the power to approve $25 million in funding for construction of new schools.

The Board of Commissioners approved on Monday a resolution supporting House Bill 866. The bill proposes issuing $1.9 billion to N.C. schools through obligation bonds.

The county is eligible for $25 million. It could use the funds to help meet the need for more space for students.

“We are looking at needing $110 million over the next five to ten years,” David Cotton, county manager, said. “That portion would fall directly on the shoulders of Onslow County taxpayers. The commissioners saw passing the resolution as a positive.”

The bond will be added to the 2018 general election ballot. A majority of voters is required for the school systems to receive the money.

“We would be helping facilitate schools in our 99 neighboring counties and they would be helping us out as well,” Cotton said.

Part of Onslow County Schools’ 10 year plan includes projects to replace Dixon Middle and Richlands Elementary schools as well as building three new ones.

